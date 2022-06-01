India Donates $1m For Abaco Shelter

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government of India has donated $1m to assist with the construction of the Abaco community centre and hurricane shelter.

The funds are being facilitated through India’s United Nations Development Partnership Fund.

During a project signing ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Disaster Reconstruction Authority officials said the move allows for the relaunch of the project and added construction work on the centre can now “begin in earnest.”

Yesterday, UNDP Resident representative Denise Antonio said the agency’s “engagement with the government and people of The Bahamas in the post hurricane Dorian context has been ongoing since 2019.”

She also said the project is a demonstration of its continued support to The Bahamas.

“The shelter will not only improve access to safe spaces during disasters, but also as a model of climate resilient construction methods based on building forward better standards,” she said. “UNDP wants to thank the India UN partnership development fund for its $1 million funding support to the construction of the shelter and the contribution of 130,000 received from the local donors from the 2019 pledging conference to the project.”

“…I’m confident that the anticipated success of this project will yield long lasting positive impact on the lives and people of the Abaco islands.”

Yesterday, DRA executive chairman Alex Storr thanked the UNDP for their involvement in helping to relaunch the project, which, he said, was “crucial” to the people of Abaco.

“In pursuit of resiliency, Hurricane Dorian has had a grim impact on The Bahamas, notably on Grand Bahama, and Abaco,” he said. “This facility will significantly help the locals with recreation and, most importantly, sheltering. Hurricane Dorian, though tragic, has enlightened us on how shelters are vital in vulnerable areas. More importantly, once successfully completed, this project can be replicated throughout the entire country filling the need for purpose-built disaster shelters.”

“We have much more to do with but the continuation of the facility, we look forward to successfully providing the people of Abaco with a stable place to shelter in case of future disasters,” he said. “With the hurricane season quickly approaching us, being prepared is not only imperative but crucial. With support from UNDP for their facilitation of a $1 million dollar donation from the Government of India, the continuation of this project is possible, making it tantamount to helping the people of Abaco.”

India’s High Commissioner Masakui Rungsung also spoke at yesterday’s ceremony, saying he was pleased the project was moving forward.

“This is a commitment that India has made to CARICOM countries,” he said. “I’m happy that this project is going forward. I’m happy The Bahamas has taken on a project that touches the lives of the people.”

Myles Laroda, the state minister with responsibility for disaster preparedness, added: “I would like to extend a grateful thank you on behalf of the Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis and the government of The Bahamas to the country of India for their donation in deferring the costs of this hurricane shelter/community centre. I’d also like to say thank you to the UNDP and the UN for the continued support.”

In December, the Minnis administration participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the hurricane shelter and community centre, saying the facility will be capable of accommodating 800 people during a hurricane.

It was initially expected that the centre would be completed by May 2021, before the beginning of the next hurricane season.

However, that target was missed and months later, the Minnis administration was voted out of office.