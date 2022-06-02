18 Bahamians Named In Queen's Birthday Honours

Eighteen Bahamians have been named in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Receiving the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) are Leo Marvin Blaine Pinder for services to politics and business, Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Dr Delton Fernander for services to religion and Churchill Tener-Knowles for services to sports and community.

Steven Trevor Wright will receive the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to business and community, as will Pastor Francis M Carey II for services to community.

The recipients of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) are Bishop Walter S. Hanchell for services to religion and community; Pastor Samuel Maxwell Boodle for services to religion; Norwood Rudolph Rahming for services to business and religion, and Ann E Percentie-Russell for services to politics.

British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients are Juletta Joan Lloyd-Charlton for services to education; Paula Patricia Sweeting for services to education; Bishop Lawrence Rolle for services to religion and community; Kyron Elizabeth Strachan for services to business and community; Rev Hencil Kenneth B Adderley for services to religion; Rev Basil Johnson for services to religion; Carriemae Agatha Hunt for services to politics, and Patricia Eva Pennerman-Bell for services to education and community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is the recipient of the Queen's Police Medal for service in the Police Force.