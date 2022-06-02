Architect Draws Up Plans For Fire-Hit Stalls

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said his ministry has contracted an architect to design three stalls for Potter’s Cay Dock vendors who were affected by a fire last year.

“You may recall that on 11th April, 2021, there was a fire on Potter’s Cay and six stalls were totally destroyed,” Mr Sweeting said in the House of Assembly yesterday. “My ministry has been in meetings with the vendors to ensure that the funds donated and placed at FYP to assist with the rebuilding of those stalls are utilised by those affected vendors.”

“I am pleased to advise that my Ministry contracted the service of an architect and the Ministry of Works & Utilities to design three stalls which can accommodate future expansion. Vendors will be able to select from the fully approved plans.”

According to the minister, nearly $100,000 have been donated by private donors to assist vendors with their rebuilding efforts.

He said: “Madam Speaker, the funds in the amount of $97,235.28 which were donated by a private donor and deposited to FYP Builders Mall have been placed in accounts created for each affected (stall owner) and once the approved plans are available, they can commence building. Each account has the amount of $16,205.88.”

“Madam Speaker, it should be noted that all vendors on Potter’s Cay are responsible for the construction of their stalls, hence the owners of the stalls affected by fire will be required to reconstruct their stalls in accordance with this previously established policy.

“We intend to refurbish the bathrooms at Potter’s Cay with up to date, modern equipment. There would be automatic toilets and bowls which are hands-free to support COVID–19 protocols.”

As it relates to lighting concerns in the area, he said officials were addressing the issue.

“Madam Speaker, we believe that the lighting is insufficient at Potters Cay and will address it by adding more streetlights to the area and at the same time ensure that vendors have access to electricity, which would eliminate the use of generators,” he said.

“We have recently appointed a Manager of Potter’s Cay who will monitor the area and support our initiatives to develop and modernise it. My ministry will continue with auditing of stalls to ensure that there is proper administration at Potter’s Cay. Through proper supervision, we want to ensure that lease rental fees are paid up to date. This would offset some of the costs that we incur to provide the necessary government services at Potter’s Cay

Mr Sweeting also spoke about his ministry’s plans to improve infrastructure at Arawak cay.

“With respect to Arawak Cay/Fish Fry, we have refurbished the restrooms with ​up-to-date modernised equipment. There are automatic toilets and bowls which are hands-free again, designed to support COVID–19 protocols. With the assistance of the Ministry of Works and Utilities, other government agencies and corporations, we also intend to provide speed bumps and additional lighting to the parking lot and surrounding areas.”

He continued: “We also intend to address the issue of subleasing and offer new leases to vendors. We intend to address the backlog of lease rental fees.”