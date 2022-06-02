Happy Platinum Jubilee

EDITOR, The Tribune.

What an achievement. Something most of us can only aspire to and look on in awe. Her Majesty The Queen is celebrating a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

Since her accession to the throne on her father’s death in February 1952 and her coronation on June 2, 1953 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant presence in her role as our shared Head of State. Her Majesty has made several visits to The Bahamas, including a State Visit with many other world leaders during the 1985 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. I know that here in The Bahamas she has many admirers. Lots of people tell me stories of meeting The Queen on her visits to these beautiful islands. Either brief meetings, or more in-depth conversations, she has formed personal bonds with Bahamian citizens.

Proudly represented by the Governors General over the past 50 years, including my near neighbour Dame Marguerite Pindling and other iconic figures of Bahamian public life, who have made the link with their dedicated service here in The Bahamas.

This year, as it is a special occasion, it will be my pleasure to formally mark the Platinum Jubilee with His Excellency Sir Cornelius Smith. We will do so in the traditional style of the events held in Buckingham Palace Garden, which recognise the work of volunteers, community leaders and public servants. There is so much good work that goes on to support young people and vulnerable communities and protect the environment that we have good reason to thank them and celebrate.

There is lots of scope to have fun with this anniversary. In my country over the extended four-day weekend, we will celebrate this remarkable milestone and Her Majesty’s reign with an extensive programme of public events. These celebrations will include a Birthday Parade, a lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. I know that here in The Bahamas Rotary will light a Jubilee beacon as part of a Commonwealth-wide exercise and many people have told me of their plans for afternoon teas and community breakfasts and other celebrations.

At this joyful time, I hope your readers can agree that we wish our 96-year-old monarch all the very best for her Platinum Jubilee year. Happy anniversary Your Majesty!

SARAH DICKSON

British High

Commissioner

May 30, 2022.