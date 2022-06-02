Ub President Hails Graduates At Northern Campus

By DENISE MAYCOCK

BAHAMAS University president Dr Rodney Smith commended the 40-plus graduates of the Class of 2022 for surviving these past years to complete their studies at UB North, while enduring the challenges caused by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID pandemic.

“You have shown what it means to flourish in the face of adversity,” he told graduates of the 34th Spring Commencement exercise held at the Convention Centre at the Grand Lucayan Resort yesterday.

“You students endured obstacles and hardship over the past few years – first, the devastating blow of Hurricane Dorian and followed by a two-year and counting of the crippling effect of a global pandemic.”

The theme for this year’s Spring commencement was “We Survived Now We Thrive Succeeding Against the Odds.” Some 40 students received degrees.

Dr Smith told graduates: “Today is a red-letter day for all of us. Graduating class of 2022, you have made history. You are among the first face-to-face graduating class after a global pandemic that caused the world to stand still. If there is one thing you take away from the experiences over the past 32 months, it should be that we must all thrive to develop unshakable faith in the outcome of every situation of our lives, knowing God is in absolute control.”

He stressed that they must be grateful for every experience because it has taught them a valuable lesson that was part of the preparation along the journey to their ultimate divine purpose.

“The world is changing, and everyone is a part of that change. Take the next step with an open mind as you continue the magnificent journey called life and being human. You are taking the next step toward creating a better world,” he said.

During his address, Dr Ian Strachan, president of UB North, paused in a moment silence for the more than 800 Bahamians who lost their lives due to the COVID pandemic.

“We give thanks for the lives they lived and thanks for lives we now have,” he said. “Our theme reminds us that survival is better than the alternative, but that is not enough in the long term. All of us are here because we survived. Our new mandate, however, is to thrive.”

“We survived the most deadly disease outbreak in 100 years, and that’s after we survived the most deadly storm in 100 years,” said Dr Strachan.

He emphasised that because of Dorian and Covid, we have received some scars and now have testimonies to share.

Dr Strachan said: “UB North survived against all odds, and I believe we will see UB North thrive at its downtown campus in years to come, in its programnes, through our faculty and our energetic students pursuing degrees in entrepreneurship, computer science, environmental and marine science, operation management, and more.”

Dr Strachan said the future is bright for UB North.

Also speaking at the commencement, TV host, speaker and author Anastarcia Palacious told graduates that today is just the start of their journey to something great.

“Remember, it is just the beginning,” she said. “It is not so much the degree, but the skill set learned in the degree. It is the authenticity, it is the continuous work on your mind, the right friendships and partnerships - that is what will transform GB.”

Mrs Palacious told them not to take their degree for granted.

“Use it as a stepping stone to not just rebuild GB, but transform GB. Nothing is impossible with God. There is nothing you cannot do,” she stressed.

“This is a new time. We do not need the Freeport of old, we need a Freeport of new. And you get to be the ones to make it happen,” she said.

Ms Palacious encouraged graduates to continue their education by investing in seminars, workshops, and conferences. She also said they should give service to their communities by joining organisations such as Toastmasters, Rotary, Kiwanis, Red Cross or Pilots. She said it will open doors for them as it has for her.