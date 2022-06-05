The Bahamas Beat St Vincent & The Grenadines 1-0

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WITH a penalty kick from veteran captain Lesly St Fleur, the Bahamas Junkanoo Boys national men’s soccer team prevailed with an impressive 1-0 victory over St Vincent & the Grenadines on Thursday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in game one of their World Cup Qatar Qualification.

The team, coached by Nesly Jean, left the following day for Trinidad & Tobago where they were scheduled to play the second leg of their home and away series of matches on Monday. However, they got delayed in Miami, Florida on Saturday because of bad weather.

Trinidad & Tobago, known as the Soca Warriors, are coming off a 2-1 defeat by Nicaragua, but, at home, they are expected to provide a stiffer challenge for the Bahamas.

It was in the 68th minute when centre forward Wood (Peter) Julmis was brought down in the 18-yard box and the referee did not hesitate in awarding a penalty for the foul. St Fleur, the Bahamas’ top goal scorer, calmly tucked the ball in the corner of the goal to add to his legend status.

The crowd erupted and the home team held on for the win that pegged the Bahamas record at 4-1-0 in Nations League play.

The team had a cadre of young players – Omari Bain, William Bayles, Nicholas Lopez, Elijah Mitchell, Michael Massey, Derick Ferguson, Alexiou Cartwright, Jordin Wilson, Vance Wheaton, Kenaz Swain, Miguel Thompson and Cameron Evans – who all earned their first men’s international cap.

The team, managed by Larry Minns, are now looking ahead to Trinidad & Tobago. Following that match, they will host Nicaragua on Friday, June 10 and head back on the road to play Nicaragua on Monday, June 13th.