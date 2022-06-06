Update: Appeal To Those On Crashed Plane To Contact Aaia

MONDAY UPDATE: On Monday, Delvin Major of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) appealed to those who were on the aircraft that crashed in Long Island on Sunday to reach out to the AAIA.

He said they should call 376 1617 or 376 8334. He gave his condolences to the families that lost a loved one on the plane and said thoughts and prayers are with the other families of those on the aircraft.

“The purpose of the investigation is not to blame anybody but to find out what happened to prevent it from happening again in the future,” he said.

Mr Major added that they also wish to speak to anyone who may have been at the airport at the time of departure or the time of the crash, as well as anyone who may have heard any unusual sounds.

The AAIA sent a full team went down to Long Island that did mapping with a drone, measurements, and full documentation of the aircraft and of the scene and Mr Major said they were able to learn a lot.

He said the next phase is to review information gathered at the scene and review documents. The AAIA will also reach out to the Met Office and counterparts in the US.

Mr Major added that the process may take a while, but a preliminary report will be released within 30 days.

The aircraft may have to be taken to US for further analysis.

FROM SUNDAY:

A woman is dead after a twin engine aircraft with seven people on board crashed in bushes near Deadman’s Cay Airport in Long Island on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the PA-31- 310 plane crashed at around 9am shortly after taking off.

An emergency response was initiated by the Police Force, Defence Force, Airport Authority and the United States Coast Guard and the plane was located with extensive damage in a forested area approximately two miles from the airport.

The captain confirmed that there were seven people on board with several of them injured. However, a woman died of her injuries.

The injured were evacuated from the site by police for medical assistance with the help of US Coast Guard helicopters.

A team of investigators from both the AAIA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Bahamas has been dispatched to the scene.