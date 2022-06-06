Update: Appeal To Those On Crashed Plane To Contact Aaia

MONDAY UPDATE: On Monday, Delvin Major of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) appealed to those who were on the aircraft that crashed in Long Island on Sunday to reach out to the AAIA.
He said they should call 376 1617 or 376 8334. He gave his condolences to the families that lost a loved one on the plane and said thoughts and prayers are with the other families of those on the aircraft.
“The purpose of the investigation is not to blame anybody but to find out what happened to prevent it from happening again in the future,” he said.
Mr Major added that they also wish to speak to anyone who may have been at the airport at the time of departure or the time of the crash, as well as anyone who may have heard any unusual sounds.
The AAIA sent a full team went down to Long Island that did mapping with a drone, measurements, and full documentation of the aircraft and of the scene and Mr Major said they were able to learn a lot.
He said the next phase is to review information gathered at the scene and review documents. The AAIA will also reach out to the Met Office and counterparts in the US.
Mr Major added that the process may take a while, but a preliminary report will be released within 30 days.
The aircraft may have to be taken to US for further analysis.
FROM SUNDAY:
A woman is dead after a twin engine aircraft with seven people on board crashed in bushes near Deadman’s Cay Airport in Long Island on Sunday morning.
According to reports, the PA-31- 310 plane crashed at around 9am shortly after taking off.
An emergency response was initiated by the Police Force, Defence Force, Airport Authority and the United States Coast Guard and the plane was located with extensive damage in a forested area approximately two miles from the airport.
The captain confirmed that there were seven people on board with several of them injured. However, a woman died of her injuries.
The injured were evacuated from the site by police for medical assistance with the help of US Coast Guard helicopters.
A team of investigators from both the AAIA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Bahamas has been dispatched to the scene.
Comments
sheeprunner12 1 day, 3 hours ago
And who was the pilot ......... And whose plane was it????
Hmmmm
pileit 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
FAA registrations are public record. Pilot wasn't the owner. Also not an approved charter company aircraft. Quite likely Illegal carriage of Bahamian customers on a plane not subject to local charter company requirements. But keep up the great "reporting". This keeps happening because Bahamians cannot seem to learn. "Hackers" are cheap because they do not have to maintain their aircraft or train their pilots in the same continuous stringent way that an approved charter company does.
John 12 hours, 57 minutes ago
Obviously your remarks are misleading. The ratio of foreign craft:pilots crashing in The Bahamas is about four to one, even though there are more Bahamians flying across the country. And there are numerous air accidents in Florida as well. Do you also blame those ones on Bahamians? At this point everyone is grateful that there was just one fatality and not necessarily want your tongue lashing, especially since it’s loaded with misinformation. Yes there will be an investigation, as is the normal process. But to lay blame before the outcome is complete is reckless.
tribanon 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
@pileit may well know the "call sign" (registration number) for this crashed aircraft which would give one access to a lot of publicly available info if the plane is indeed FAA registered. Also there's nothing misleading in @pileit's comments. I suspect though that your info about American pilots being more crash prone than Bahamian pilots is misleading for a number of very good reasons.
John 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
List two for the sake of confirmation.
pileit 11 hours ago
@john Respectfully, why do you choose to opine when you have no expertise on the topic. I'm not "tongue lashing" I'm sick of my fellow Bahamians dying at the hands of unapproved "good pilots" knowingly bending the rules. I'm openly addressing my Bahamian brothers and sisters who continue to patronize these shady characters peddling transportation in private aviation aircraft subject to less maintenance scrutiny, and piloted by crew subject to less recurrent training and MEDICAL requirements. I for one don't want my family and friends to suffer out of ignorance. Charter operations certificates are needed for a reason, and legit charters are more costly because they have to DO MORE to be considered safe for frequent commercial flying. Stop making excuses for lousiness.
John 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Ok obviously you are the expert and, according to you, I know nothing. When was the last air accident involving Bahamians and how many people died? When were the last several air accidents involving non-Bahamians and how many persons perished? If you know of breeches in the safety rules and regulations and, more specifically, involving this craft, then you should report them. Especially since you are an expert and should therefore have a listening ear of someone in authority. No loss of life should be taken lightly.
pileit 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
my friend you are introducing red herrings. there are strict rules to be considered worthy and prepared to carry passengers commercially, there is a stark difference between the casual flyer who flies his aircraft recreationally or to commute, versus a commercial operation squeezing the most out of their aircraft, flying as much as possible in all manner of conditions. Commercial Operations are subject to strict requirements, and are inherently safer. Do the research, don't ask me. I already know. Since you keep talking about local events, how many deaths have occurred due flights on Current licensed Charter operations, and how many deaths on Private airplanes masquerading as "charter operations". I guarantee your findings will give you pause. further, go and look at the publicly available regulations, and SEE THE DIFFERENCE in minimum criteria for operation of private aircraft vs Certificated Commercial Operations. This truly does not bear further discussion for me. feel free to fly the "hackers", on your own head be it.
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
We continue to have these mishaps involving "hackers" with no real consequences.
Nothing changes in 242. There's always a coverup, payoff or sweep under the rug because of who is involved.
That's how we do it in 242.
bahamianson 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
You also have people taking medicines from people whom are.nit licensed pharmacists. I can't.imagine taking a prescription from someone whom isn't licensed. Also, people are.putting braces.on teeth, and bleaching teeth without a dental degree. Where are the pharmacy council, where and the dental council? Physical therapist whom go to school for years to be licensed are competing with non licensed therapist. What the he'll is.this?
TalRussell 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
Unconfirmed report that that the daughter of the colon's crown minister Alfred Sears was on the plane and has been taken to clinic, The aircraft was of Bahamas Registration is PA-31- 310, US registration N711JW and that was piloted by Brad McPhee ― Yes?
K4C 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
N711JW would be be US Registration
TalRussell 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Owner is showing be US Individual named Mohammad Roya. And doesn't appear be a passengers commercial designated aircraft.― Yes?
John 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
They always try to castigate the Bahamas and Bahamians as if this is the only country that are facing problems. And to say that air travel safely in The Bhamas remains unchecked and has not improved is absolute rubbish. And what do you call someone who knew beforehand of ‘an accident waiting to happen,’ but does nothing! . .
pileit 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
I hate to say this, but I have to say it: you sir, are an idiot. Air travel in the Bahamas is safe, IF you travel an officially licensed entity that has been subject to certification and continuous surveillance. Who can account for a maverick knucklehead that shows up at an airport and says "hey I ga carry you to Nassau for $120"? The public HAS BEEN TOLD that there is a structure of certification, yet they continue to fly with these lawbreakers. I suggest you join them, certification be damned, all a we is one, lets all plunge into the bushes to prove our mutual love and care for each other.... pure idiocy,
John 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
A similar situation occurs with drugs and gun violence. To hear doe people speak, one would think The Bahamas is the only country facing these problems. But the US has 14 mass shootings in a single weekend and a major mass shooting every single week in 2022. Over 7,000 people died from drug overdose in the US in 2021 mostly opioids and that number is expected to increase in 2022. But except for the occasional interdiction of drugs in this country, has there ever been a meeting of minds to decide how to best tackle these problems?
pileit 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
you are badly in need of further knowledge. If I thought you were actually interested in gaining an understanding of the matter you keep applying these mealy-mouthed, hand-wringing comments to, I would engage you directly for your own edification. Continue to excuse folly, "cuz erryone else gat der seem prorblem" Sweet Saviour "pilot" me.
John 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Your prejudice is obvious. As I stated, if you have information that will assist in the investigation then send it to the authorities. Resorting to name calling reflects on you badly. And despite your barrage of insults, I am still very much entitled to my opinion. If you are so correct in your information then the coercion, rude coercion is unnecessary. And the greatest insult is you calling Bahamians your brothers and sisters. That statement stinks to high Heaven. Because we are not.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
I agree Pileit ...... We continue to justify wrongdoing.
What if Sears & Finlayson daughters had died in the crash??? ..... Only this one poor young woman with no name status.
This country is full of crap.
Baha10 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
According to Flight Tracker this Aircraft was purchased on 24th March (just over 2 months ago) by one Mohammadi Roya and spent last week flying back and forth to Deadman’s Cay. Maybe this basic and readily available public info. will assist in some proper investigative reporting?!?
themessenger 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
@pileit, when dealing with individuals like John be mindful of the old saying “ sometimes you have to stop arguing with people and just let them be wrong!”
John 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
@ messenger an old say also goes ‘speak now and sound like a fool, or stay quiet and ba a jackass for the rest of your life.
pileit 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
in all truth, I meant no personal insult. your track was one of idiocy, in my opinion. I apologize for any offense conveyed. Sadly the tone and clamor on social media offering thoughts and prayers and worshipping the pilot for bringing everyone in safely is all too familiar & recurring, the mindset of sheep. it will all be replayed again in too short a time because we lack discipline and self-accountability... I wonder if a US citizen was onboard, and the US reacted with concern, if Bhamas social media would be clamoring "stop axin questions, jes tank gawd alla dem live!" peace.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
I think you misquoted the saying, it originates from the bible
"let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger. Even a fool who keeps silent is considered wise; when he closes his lips, he is deemed intelligent"
pileit 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
@messenger its difficult to turn away when your intent is to help. but you're correct, it's often hopeless. He states I'm "prejudiced" now in his eyes I'm a non-bahamian, and presumably non-black, why? because I hold a stern, informed, strict view of this industry, and have seen this story played out too many times to count. One wonders if his sheep like disposition would be the same were it his daughter lying dead in the wreckage. I may as well set up shop doing molar extractions, when some idiot that engaged my services dies from infection, I can always rely on John to come to my defense, after all, what does it matter that there are strict laws against pretending to be an oral surgeon, out of the 20 people I operated on, only 2 died, so I "saved" 18!!! John will stop the critics from vilifying me, because he understands I'm only trying to feed my kids, and as Bahamians, we shouldn't drag each other down.... frig the law, it only there for the white man profit, right?
John 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
It is you who want to personalize your discourse. Firstly they are many prejudices other than being racially predetermined. You called me ignorant and sine you don’t know me , obviously you are prejudiced against my intelligence and education, or the lack of them. Secondly whether you are black, white Bahamian or otherwise, I am not your brother, so I asked you to refrain to referring to me as such. I may be the one ne who may be non Bahamian or non- brother and it is offensive to not only make those assumptions, but to refer to me as such. And since, according to you, you are the expert in plane ownership and crash investigations and illegal operations, then there’s no need for further investigations as your was thorough, precise and complete. Of course it would be in your best interest to start ck to the topic as opposed to attempting to personalize your posts, esp with insults and mud slinging. And in your words ‘you are yet another ‘white man to the rescue’ and John is hindering your efforts. Such is so laughable
pileit 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Alright John, you win, you evidently need to. Don't forget to hack next time you fly. /End of
Baha10 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Whilst this side tracked debate is somewhat entertaining on a rainy holiday, myself and at least a few others would like to know a bit more about the background and in turn, what caused this tragic “accident”, as it certainly was not intentional, but perhaps preventable. Let us start with the following “basic” Questions:
John 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Then there were the days when planes suspected of carrying a cargo of illegal drugs were shot out the air, especially over Andros. And the son of at least one sitting MP was caught up in the crossfire.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Its regatta weekend. There were 8 people on board. The last thing this sounds like is a drug plane
AnObserver 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Any pilot will tell you - this is a very clear case of a pilot trying the "impossible turn". If you lose one of two engines on takeoff, the absolute last thing you do is try to turn around. You climb very very slowly, gain altitude, and then turn around.
This is exactly the same thing that happened with the unlicensed "charter" operator a few years ago when they ditched in to the lake in Nassau. It seems that the regulators are unable to unwilling to prevent further deaths. They, along with this pilot, have blood on their hands.
pileit 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Unsure how aviation authorities can be expected to stop random Bahamians from boarding a private airplane lured by cheap 'fares'? I don't think they're equipped with mind-readers or teleportation equipment. All they can do is raise awareness of the requirements for legal commercial operations, and the perils of flirting with these private shysters masquerading as commercial operators. There is a publicly accessible list of approved Bahamian commercial operators on the aviation authority website. I've just looked through it.
thomas 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Maybe, when filing a flight plan they should be made to declare that it is not a commercial flight. Maybe not allow a flight that is suspicious. Not everyone should be expected to know that it is illegal. I do not know if this is standard practice because I personally was made aware that for insurance purposes"catching a ride" with a hacker could be considered risky.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID