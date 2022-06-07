Editorial: Not A Popular Thing To Say - But The Right Thing

HE won’t win many friends in politics by saying it – but Myles Laroda is right to draw attention to the state of the National Insurance Board reserves.

Back in April, when he raised the prospect of “numerous” increases to the NIB rate, the talk was swiftly squashed by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

On Thursday, Mr Laroda called again for a contribution rate increase – this time of two percent.

He said that NIB reserves are expected to “decline sharply” in the next few years, and that one of the reforms that must take place – not could, not possibly, hit must – is an “increase to the contribution rate”.

There should really be no surprise over the idea that reforms need to take place to safeguard the NIB fund. When an actuarial report was filed in 2002, it forecast that the fund would be bankrupt by 2030 – and time has been no kinder to the fund given the outlays after hurricanes and the pandemic.

The minister with responsibility who received that report 20 years ago was Mr Davis, so this should all come as no shock to anyone concerned.

Credit then to Mr Laroda for being bold enough to say what needs to be said, and to lay out a plan for how to deal with it – unpopular as it may be.

It could even lead to questions over his position – after all, it was only in April that Mr Davis categorically said there would be no increase until his administration has been able to arrest the hardships facing Bahamians.

The recent Budget may be hailed by the PLP for many things, but it won’t have shifted that dial enough yet to show a significant enough difference to change Mr Davis’ answer. Mr Laroda then could be seen to be going against the government’s message.

Mr Davis said at the time that it would be a “last resort for me to put any more burden” on the backs of the Bahamian people.

In the absence of an alternative proposal, however, we are left to ask whether Mr Laroda’s suggestion has the weight of government behind it.

Well done, Mr Laroda, for saying what needs to be said. It is refreshing to see the nation’s needs being confronted in such a manner.

The trouble with kicking the can down the road is that the longer you do that, the greater the remedial action you need to take when the time comes.

That time has come for Mr Davis. He himself has called it a watershed moment. So what’s the plan?

Middle East

Another Middle East trip, another round of talks about the benefits for The Bahamas.

This time, it is the prospect of Qatar Airways to establish an aviation hub in The Bahamas to serve Latin America and the Western Hemisphere.

As talk goes, it sounds enticing – tapping into the funds of one of the wealthiest nations on the planet, and introducing new routes to bring more people to our nation.

As it is, however, it’s just talk – and it’s about time that some of these trips showed more tangible results if the government is to justify the extra funding it is pouring into overseas trips.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper’s statements is full of wanting to “continue to pursue” or being “interested in establishing links” and “causing there to be some promotion through Qatar Holidays to bring tourists to The Bahamas”. Ifs, buts and maybes.

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding.