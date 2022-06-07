Flight Home That Ended In Tragedy: Young Mum Caught Early Plane Only To Perish As It Crashed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ALEITHEIA Newbold, the woman who died in a plane crash in Long Island on Sunday, was yesterday remembered by loved ones as a “bubbly, over joyous” person who was deeply loved by all who knew her.

“My sister was beautiful inside and out,” said Mitchanti Simms. “She was just charismatic and humble and she loved hard - she was everything to us and she will be missed deeply.”

Aleitheia, 22, was among seven people onboard the twin engine aircraft that crashed in bushes some two miles from Deadman’s Cay Airport in Long Island Sunday morning.

The aircraft, a PA -31-310 plane, was enroute to New Providence, but crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said they were notified of the incident after 9am that day.

As a result, an emergency response was initiated by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defence Force, Airport Authority and the United States Coast Guard and the plane was located with extensive damage in a forested area approximately two miles from the airport.

The captain confirmed there were seven people on board with several of them injured. They were later taken to New Providence for medical assistance.

However, a woman died of her injuries on the scene. She was later identified as Aleitheia Newbold, a mother of a six-month-old girl.

Close relatives told The Tribune yesterday the young mother was staying in Long Island to work at the holiday weekend regatta and was initially scheduled to return home today.

Aleitheia’s sister said she was not certain why she decided to return home early. She said her death was a shock for many.

“Three days ago, she was just saying that she was headed to the island to work and would be back Tuesday. All is not clear as to why she was coming back earlier than scheduled,” Ms Simms added. “But when I got the news I was sleeping and I got a message from an associate who was extending condolences because they were unaware of our relationship, but I was confused (and) when she forwarded the article, I literally lost my pattern of breathing and just screamed. Automatically, I asked myself why,just why?”

Ms Simms said her sister, an aspiring nail technician, was excited about life, especially motherhood.

She also said the family is struggling to cope with her sister’s death.

“They’re not taking it well at all. At all,” she said. “I don’t know how I feel… just so much images and things flipping through my mind. This isn’t easy at all. No more hype woman to hype me on my status when I post or to come and bring me the tea or even just girl talk.”

Since the incident, many have expressed condolences to family members of the deceased.

In a tweet posted over the weekend, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis said his heart was “heavy” after receiving news of the crash.

“My heart is heavy today (Sunday) following the news of an air accident on Long Island,” he said. “On behalf of myself and my wife, Ann, we offer our sincere condolences to the deceased’s family. We pray for God’s comfort and speedy recovery of the remaining passengers.”

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears, whose daughter was a passenger on the downed flight, also sent condolences.

Meanwhile, Long Island MP, Adrian Gibson said on Sunday: “This morning, I was made aware of a plane crash just after takeoff... I am advised that the chartered flight, which was returning regatta-goers to New Providence, experienced technical difficulties shortly after takeoff.”

“I was saddened to hear of the death of a young female passenger- Aleitheia Newbold. I offer heartfelt condolences to her husband, daughter, family and friends on behalf of myself, my family and the people of Long Island.”

AAIA said investigations are continuing to determine what caused the accident.