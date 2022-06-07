Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Being Monitored

The Ministry of Health has released a statement regarding a potential case of Monkeypox:
“Health officials are closely monitoring a potential case of Monkeypox in The Bahamas. The individual under investigation is a male, foreign national who travelled to The Bahamas who presented with symptoms associated with Monkeypox. Minister of Health & Wellness the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville confirmed that the Disease Surveillance team has been notified and samples were taken from the patient for further laboratory evaluation. He also confirmed that the patient is in isolation and receiving treatment.
“The Health & Wellness Minister said cases of Monkeypox are expected to rise across the globe due to ‘human to human’ transmission, but said it is a manageable health event. Symptoms of Monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Within one to three days after a fever develops a body rash typically appears. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks. The death rate associated with the disease is low, ranging between three to six per cent of persons infected.
“The safety protocols which help to limit the spread of COVID-19 are also the preventative measures that can help to reduce the risk of infection from Monkeypox. The public is advised to follow the protocols which include: washing your hands properly and often with soap and water, using an alcohol based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and maintaining physical distance from others, particularly if you feel ill.
“If you suspect that you or someone you know may have Monkeypox call your primary care provider or the nearest public health community clinic to arrange a visit to be evaluated. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the National Disease Surveillance Unit, Mondays – Fridays, 9:00am – 5:00p.m. at 604-9090 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-4705, 376-3809, or 376-3970.”
Comments
John 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Well monkey foot… one then no after the next. The disadvantages of living in a global village.
bcitizen 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Thank goodness the regular flu that kills 500,000 to 1 million people every year has been eradicated.
FreeportFreddy 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Can you possibly be THAT stoopid or just brainwashed by Fox???
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
"The individual under investigation is a male, foreign national who TRAVELLED to The Bahamas"
And this is the path that all viruses and virus variants take, they hitch a ride on a traveler. As a tourist based economy it's not something we should run away from, its something we should be planning for. If we pretend as if virus are only spread by Bahamians who cant behave, we run the risk of reliving the Columbus experiment
ohdrap4 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
The death rate for covid is even lower, much less than 1%.
But our knickers were tied up in a knot over it.
The WHO said One Case= An outbreak. One case!!!!! you have your outbreak.
Lockdown anyone?
John 21 minutes ago
The death rate may be one thing but who wants to be loaded with sores and scars and pus-filled boils for four-to six weeks. And reports are the itching is unbearable, especially when the sores etc start to heal ( the old people say ‘dry up’. The island people use to bathe in ‘bush’ and go soak in the sea to let the boils and lesions ‘drain’. And drink bitters ( creased) every morning with salt and plenty sour-lime.’ And don’t bathe with no one else towel and disinfect ya sheets.
