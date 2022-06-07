Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Being Monitored

The Ministry of Health has released a statement regarding a potential case of Monkeypox:

“Health officials are closely monitoring a potential case of Monkeypox in The Bahamas. The individual under investigation is a male, foreign national who travelled to The Bahamas who presented with symptoms associated with Monkeypox. Minister of Health & Wellness the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville confirmed that the Disease Surveillance team has been notified and samples were taken from the patient for further laboratory evaluation. He also confirmed that the patient is in isolation and receiving treatment.

“The Health & Wellness Minister said cases of Monkeypox are expected to rise across the globe due to ‘human to human’ transmission, but said it is a manageable health event. Symptoms of Monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Within one to three days after a fever develops a body rash typically appears. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks. The death rate associated with the disease is low, ranging between three to six per cent of persons infected.

“The safety protocols which help to limit the spread of COVID-19 are also the preventative measures that can help to reduce the risk of infection from Monkeypox. The public is advised to follow the protocols which include: washing your hands properly and often with soap and water, using an alcohol based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and maintaining physical distance from others, particularly if you feel ill.

“If you suspect that you or someone you know may have Monkeypox call your primary care provider or the nearest public health community clinic to arrange a visit to be evaluated. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the National Disease Surveillance Unit, Mondays – Fridays, 9:00am – 5:00p.m. at 604-9090 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-4705, 376-3809, or 376-3970.”