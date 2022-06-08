Cctv Rollout Plan To Raise Park Safety

By CARA HUNT

THE Ministry of National Security will work to place CCTV cameras in public parks in the aftermath of the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy over the holiday weekend.

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe told Members of the House of Assembly yesterday, that he had spoken to the Royal Bahamas Police Force about the placement of cameras in the parks.

Mr Munroe said that his ministry has allocated $1.93m to advance the CCTV programme in the country.

“I have had a discussion with police and we will be working to place CCTV camera in public parks,” he said, while making his contribution to the 2022/2023 budget debate.

He explained that such measures are essential if these public spaces are to be safe for those who utilise them.

“Persons will know going forward that these places are being watched,” he said.

While he said it may not guarantee that people will not engage in criminal activity, it would at least provide police with more information as to what happened instead of having to rely solely on eyewitnesses.

Quinton McKenzie, 13, died on Friday morning after he was hit in the head by two bullets.

Mr Munroe paid a touching tribute to the LW Young honour roll student at the start of his contribution saying that as the grandson of noted Bahamian musician, Smokey 007, the young man was a self-taught musician, who also dreamed of attending college and playing professional baseball.

In fact, Mr Munroe said he was employed as a packing boy trying to save money for college.

He said it was unfortunate that his life had been cut short by someone not brought up as well as he had been.

While investigations into the shooting are continuing, Superintendent Audley Peters confirmed that police have a juvenile male in custody who is assisting police in their investigation.

Mr Munroe also said that consideration is being given to placing cameras in various public schools as well.