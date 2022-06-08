Commissioner Lands Imo Role

OUTGOING Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle is to take on the role of ambassador to the International Maritime Organization.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe announced explained in parliament yesterday Mr Rolle had the credentials to take on the new post.

“Persons may not be aware and for those who aren’t aware Commissioner Rolle has much qualification in this area. The maritime area is one of great importance to this country and he is assuming this role as somebody... we would call book learned but (because of his) massive experience in management... but from having managed the Royal Bahamas Police Force in very trying circumstances,” said Mr Munroe.

“He (will) bring this experience to the international maritime arena to enhance The Bahamas’ place as we were just elected to the IMO council. ..We look forward to him bringing the same innovation as he did with the Royal Bahamas Police Force with the real time crime centre and all of the other technologies that he oversaw.”

According to his biography, Mr Rolle was appointed International Maritime Liaison Officer for the RBDF and the Bahamas Maritime Authority in 2008, after completing training in the International Ship and Port Security Code for Maritime Operations at The Poseidon Maritime Academy, in Aberdeen, Scotland, where he was certified as a Port Security Officer



The police chief previously confirmed he is demitting office on July 5