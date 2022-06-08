Marine Seen In Crocs Had A Heel Injury

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has sought to clear the air on a photo circulating on social media which shows a female marine wearing a neon pair of crocs during an event to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

In a statement, RBDF’s Command and Executive Leadership said the woman Marine wearing the “improper shoes” had sustained an injury during the week while parade preparations were done but performed as required in display of the Country’s Colours.

The RBDF said: “However, the mitigating circumstances necessitated the use of an alternative footwear following the parade in an informal setting where token exchanges were made.

“Secondly, the rig worn by the Commanding Officer is a working rig which was worn during the rehearsals. As noted in an actual recording of the parade, both personnel were properly attired and well turned out.”

The RBDF added: “The dress, bearing, conduct and performance of organisational members is of utmost importance to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force where considerable pride is taken at all times.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe called the backlash “distressing”.

He said: “To see on social media, an account where we didn’t spend a lot of money to send a lot of them to the Platinum Jubilee event, but to see a woman marine who walked a blister in the back of her heal during practice do what our soldiers do - they make it happen. And so she paraded, not withstanding the injury, not withstanding the pain.”

“And after the fact, after treatment was told to wear footwear and I saw some nonsense about she was getting an award when my information is they were exchanging challenge coins… This is a challenge coin from the HMS Medwayall it is is a little coin that soldiers give one another. It’s not an award, it’s just something they do. But having travelled for her country, done her part through pain to see the lack of gratitude is really and truly distressing.”

“We may think that our soldiers are not exposed to great risk to death but I remind all of us that on the approach of Hurricane Dorian we deployed members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to the strike zone of an incoming category five storm and they went. My son that was first deployment and he told me about it and it really is a matter where they do put their lives on the line for us. I do not have any time or patience for people who are ingrateful and show ingratitude to very men and women who we ask that of.”