Murals Unveiled By Clean-Up Campaign

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Keep Grand Bahama Clean (KGBC) Committee held the unveiling of four large concrete mosaic murals of sea horses at the roundabout at Settler’s Way and West Atlantic Drive on Thursday.

The initiative is part of a project to beautify Freeport while promoting environmental art, said Nakira Wilchcombe, chairperson of the KGBC Committee.

The KGBC is an initiative of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

The unveiling is the second of such environmental murals created by Artist Jackie Boss, depicting marine life and environment. She designed the Coral Fan at the centre of the Coral Road roundabout.

Sarah St George, chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited; Philcher Grant, Public Affairs Director of Group Corporate at GBPA; Rashema Ingraham, Waterkeepers Bahamas Executive Director; Angel Percentie, student president of Bishop Michael Eldon High eco-school Committee; and representatives of businesses located at the roundabout, were invited to witness the unveiling.

Ms Wilchcombe said the idea of these murals is to bring the marine and land environment closer to people.

“We want persons to appreciate our natural resources. And the idea today is to continue to make sure we spread this environmental love throughout the city so persons can have a greater sense of appreciation for our environment,” she said.

She explained that the KGBC Committee is not only about keeping the island clean from litter and indiscriminate dumping, but it is also about promoting environmental art throughout the city.

Ms Wilchcombe said the public could expect other pieces in the city in times to come.

She recognised all the businesses at the roundabout, such as Kelly’s Freeport Limited and its owner Chris and Lynn Lowe for their support of the KGBC initiative, the Worker’s House, Vanina Community School, and the GB Credit Union, KMW, Albuild, Bahamas Snacks, and Caribbean Electric.

Ms Wilchcombe also commended the GBPA City Management Team, including Gina Gray and Troy McIntosh, for their assistance.

Ms Jackie Boss is the artist who created the Golden Knights mural of Ramon Miller, Demetrius Pinder, Chris Brown, and Michael Mathieu at the roundabout at Coral Road and Settler’s Way.

It took her about two years to do all the mosaics.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity I’ve been given to inventing the collection of mosaic and concrete works on public display around Freeport,” she said.

Ms Boss - a full-time resident in Freeport for the past 14 years now - is happy to be participating where she lives in this way.

She said that studies have shown that visible art in communities is beneficial. She also believes that it could also contribute to the tourism industry.

“The displays depicting marine life are significant in rousing awareness for environmental protection. Climate issues are a global concern, and the fragility of our surrounding eco-systems should remain at the forefront for locals and visitors alike,” Ms Boss said.

Rashema Ingraham, of Waterkeepers Bahamas, said the mural shows the beauty of Bahamian marine life. “I am proud to be here a part of the unveiling of this beautiful structure of seahorse,” she said.

Student Angel Percentie, president of Bishop Michael Eldon Eco-School Committee, said marine life is essential to Bahamian life.

“It brings me great joy that we are raising awareness for them, she said. It is little things like this putting a mural (of marine life) at roundabouts that people see every day – ultimately alter lifestyles and bring about the most significant change,” she said.