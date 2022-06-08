Record Rainfall As Nearly A Month’S Rain Falls In A Day

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Meteorological Officer Patricia Weeks revealed a record 6.43 inches of rain was recorded in Nassau from Monday to Tuesday.

“Average monthly rainfall usually would be 8.66 for the month of June. So for 24 hours we actually almost surpassed our monthly total for the month,” she said.

The record rains were the remnants of Tropical Storm Alex which swept up into The Bahamas from the Gulf of Mexico.

“It was actually a trough that extended from Alex and that, along with moisture, is what kept a lot of the rainfall over our area as it lifted towards the north and the northeast,” Ms Weeks explained.

Ms Weeks also spoke about the weather impact on flying.

“Usually pilots would call to find out whether there is anything in between their destination to see if they need to stay or postpone or delay,” she explained.

“So, the rain doesn’t have anything to do with whether a plane travels or not. It’s whether or not you have severe weather conditions en route.

“So, between here and going to Inagua may not have any thunder storms en-route (but) maybe you may want to go say in another hour or so. Travelling from Nassau to let’s say, maybe Exuma where there maybe severe, intense severe weather, that flight would have to be delayed based on that.”

A few local airlines reported some delays due to the weather.

Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) Vice President of Marketing and Communication, Jan Knowles said: “Operations at LPIA are fairly normal despite the inclement weather. There have been a few delays both inbound and outbound but nothing extraordinary, we are pleased to report.”

Anthony Hamilton, Southern Air’s director of administration, said generally speaking there have been delays because of weather.

“By all means, it’s still safe to fly,” he said.

“When it comes to the weather, it’s a decision made by the pilot in command to determine whether the conditions are favourable to execute the flight or not.”

Faron Sawyer of Cherokee Air said his aircraft were only marginally affected.

“We flew but we couldn’t do a flight into north Eleuthera this morning due to the weather,” he told The Tribune.