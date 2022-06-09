$12m plan to upgrade Moore’s Island infrastructure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WORKS and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said his ministry plans to invest more than $12m on much needed infrastructural upgrades and repairs on Moore’s Island, Abaco.

Residents there have long lamented the deplorable state of the island’s clinic, airport and roads since the passage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

They claim that nothing has been done by the government to address long standing concerns despite their calls for help.

During his budget contribution in the House Assembly yesterday, Mr Sears committed the Davis administration to addressing the infrastructural concerns of the small island fishing community.

He said he was disheartened to see the state of the island’s facilities during his visit there last year.

“I had the privilege of visiting Moore’s Island last November on an inspection tour and saw for myself the state of the infrastructure and you know the Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco (John Pinder III) (was) making vigorous representation to us,” Mr Sears told parliamentarians.

“But I must tell you that when I saw the conditions in Moore’s Island, it really broke all of our hearts because this is a thriving fishing community, very productive, very sturdy, but it was just terrible. I am, therefore, pleased to inform this honourable House as to what this government will do for the people in the community of Moore’s Island,” he added.

Infrastructural upgrades targeted for the island include the construction of a new dock, he said.

“The main mail boat dock, Hard Bargain Dock in Moore’s Island is constructed of timber and is in a poor condition and there is a high risk of collapse.

It is proposed to construct a concrete piled dock similar to that recently constructed in Sandy Point, Abaco. Dredging will be undertaken to facilitate access for vessels. A restroom will also be constructed at the facility.

“The timber fishing docks in Hard Bargain and the Bight have been damaged for many years and the replacement repair is long overdue. New timber docks with ramps will be constructed at these locations with dredging undertaken as necessary. A restroom will also be constructed at the Bight site.

“These works are to be undertaken by a local contractor and are due to commence in August 2022 and what is so memorable to me because I saw coach Williams on the dock. This famous coach who coached Steven Gardiner, our gold medalists at the Olympics. From a little boy, he coached him to become an Olympic champion. Mr Williams waited for us and his member of parliament and he said minister, please deal with this and he took us around the dock,” he also said.

He also announced that plans were underway to build a new terminal building and expand the airport’s runway at a cost of $12m.

“The airport and runway in Moore’s Island are in poor condition and below aviation standards,” he continued.

“The terminal building and the runway works are due to start this budget year. The construction period will be twenty-four months and that is a new terminal building and upgrading the extension of the runway at $12m.”

Mr Sears also went on to announce similar projects targeted for several other islands, including the construction of a new Glass Window Bridge in Eleuthera which he said was long overdue.

“It is envisioned that construction of the new bridge will commence after consultation with community stakeholders in Eleuthera.

“It is my plan to hold a town meeting and public presentation of the proposed new bridge to the people of North Eleuthera in the very near future and probably as early as the middle of July. I can assure the residents of that island that this project is ready to proceed. The glass window site is unique,” Mr Sears said.