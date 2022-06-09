Glass Window rebuild can be ‘world famous’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday confirmed construction on Eleuthera’s new Glass Window Bridge will begin next year amid hopes that the new infrastructure will become a tourist attraction in its own right.

Alfred Sears, QC, minister for public works and utilities, told the House of Assembly during the Budget debate that Engineering Technical Services was awarded a $2.04m contract in December 2019 to produce the necessary viability studies.

“The feasibility phase has been completed with option two selected for detailed design. The detailed design phase is due to be completed in July 2022,” he added. “In early 2023, it is envisioned that construction of the new bridge will commence.

“It is my plan to hold a Town Meeting and public presentation of the proposed new bridge to the people of North Eleuthera in the very near future, and probably as early as the middle of July. I can assure the residents of that island that this project is ready to proceed.”

Some $1.29m has been allocated for the bridge’s construction in the upcoming 2022-2023 Budget, with financing set to be spread across three fiscal cycles. “The Glass Window site is unique, and it is important that a scheme is developed that harmonises the location for the benefit of the people of The Bahamas and for tourists,” Mr Sears said.

“The construction of a bridge at this location, which could become world-famous, would attract more visitors to the region. The Glass Window Bridge is in a poor condition and a replacement has been needed for many years.

“The bridge only allows for single lane traffic and has a restricted load capacity of only 12 tons. In early 2022 it is planned to commence the construction of the new bridge. The estimated time period for this work is two years, so the construction will be phased over a three-year budget cycle.”

There will also be repairs to public docks in Nicholls Town, Red Bays, Lowe Sound and Conch Sound, North Andros, with an estimated cost of $1.29m.

There will also be a refurbishment of the Lisbon Creek Dock in Mangrove Cay, where Mr Sears said: “The government dock at Lisbon Creek was in a poor, dilapidated condition and the approach channel required dredging to allow access for marine traffic. Therefore, this current project includes the refurbishment of the main public government dock with a reinforced concrete dock slab, bulkhead reconstruction, and provision of marine bollards, cleats and fenders.

“Additionally, dredging of the seabed in the vicinity of the dock and the approach channel will also be undertaken. Also, the improvement of the sea defences in the nearby Burnt Rock community will be conducted as part of this project, and the works include the construction of a 234-feet section of mass concrete seawall at the site.

“Additional works identified include the construction of additional dock walls and slab on the western side of Lisbon Creek dock. These works are inclusive of sea protection measures, backfill and compaction behind dock walls, minor dredging, provision of mooring cleats and aluminum ladders. The proposed additional works will provide approximately 250 feet of additional docking space for the local fishermen.”

This work will cost $2.316m, and is now 54 percent complete with a finish date of September 2022.