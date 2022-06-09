Man accused of firing gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after “wantonly” discharging an unlicensed firearm.

Brandon Thompson, 36, represented by Ian Cargill, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and wantonly discharging it.

On June 7 in New Providence the accused is alleged to have fired a tan coloured FN Columbia .9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition to the annoyance of the complainant, Lionel Davis.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

However, the accused’s bail application was deferred to another time to allow the court to review whether Thompson has any criminal antecedents.

As such the accused’s bail hearing was deferred to tomorrow, until then he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.