One dead, three injured in Bain Town shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was left dead and three other men are in the hospital after a shooting in Bain Town last night.

At a press conference at the scene of the incident on Curtis Street, ASP Audley Peters, joined by Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson and Assistant Superintendent Alfred Dean spoke on the nation’s latest fatal shooting.

ASP Peters told the press that shortly after 10pm police were dispatched to a residence on Curtis Street where four men, all reportedly in their early 30s, were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“Sometime after 10pm this evening, the police were called to Curtis Street off of Finlayson Street in the community of Bain Town as a result of a shooting incident. On the arrival of our first responding officers, they were directed to the rear of the residence where they were informed that four persons were congregated and as a result of a shooting four of them were shot,” ASP Peters said.

“They found a male lying on the ground suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots and three males were transported to the hospital where one of them is in critical condition and the others their condition is not known at this time.”

Although the fourth man was assisted by Emergency Medical Services, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victims have not yet been officially released.

Police are asking any member of the public that has information to contact them at Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.