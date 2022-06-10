23 Cuban migrants charged with illegal landing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Twenty-three Cuban migrants were charged this week in Freeport Magistrate’s Court with illegal landing in the Bahamas.

The migrants - 21 males and three females - appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One on Tuesday.

It is alleged that on June 3 the migrants illegally landed from a destination outside the Bahamas. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

It is reported that on Friday, June 3, Bahamas Immigration officers went to Freeport Harbour to meet with US Coast Guard officials of the USCG Cutter Paul Clarke to hand over the 23 Cuban migrants.

The migrants were intercepted in Bahamian waters near Cay Sal in two separate interdictions. Both groups had left Cuba in rustic vessels destined for the US.

Magistrate Ferguson convicted the migrants and ordered that they be immediately deported to Cuba.

The migrants were flown to New Providence, where they are detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre awaiting repatriation to Cuba.