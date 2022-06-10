A candle for Quinton

A CANDLELIGHT vigil was held last night in remembrance of Quinton McKenzie, 13, who died last Friday morning after he was hit in his head by two bullets.

The gathering saw people in the community and political officials come together in the aftermath of the tragedy.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, QC, said the boy’s death was the result of a perpetrator who was not raised properly. He went on to urge people in the community to intervene early and seek help for youth who show troubling signs.

Police said shortly before 8am, they were alerted by Shot Spotter to multiple gunshots in the area of Williams Lane off Kemp Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that a young boy had been shot multiple times. He was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he later died of his injuries.