Nurses cast ballots in strike poll

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE majority of nurses who voted in yesterday’s strike poll cast ballots in favour of industrial action, according to Bahamas Nurses Union president Amancha Williams last night.

“We had close to 300 to 400 people vote and only persons voted no and so we know if over 300 to 400 persons voted yes and the majority came from PMH that states something and so we’re happy to know that nurses made the effort,” Ms Williams told The Tribune when contacted.

“We know the nurses are ready to go.”

She said in Freeport, Grand Bahama, the Department of Public Health and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre there were majority votes in favour of action.

However, votes in the Family Island were unclear.

Infrastructure, failure of government to agree to a new industrial agreement and some people continuing to wait for promotions were some of the reasons for the BNU’s ballot.

Mrs Williams said if the vote is successful and strike certificate obtained, industrial action could involve withdrawing services completely.

“If you can give the police officers promotions every year, why can’t you give the nurses every year or every two years? We haven’t seen promotions for the past six years in the various islands and we still have promotions outstanding in the public service that has been sitting there for almost 10 years,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“We came to the table with PHA in reference to the industrial agreement. So, we’re signing off articles, but we’re asking them to come on, move a little quickly. It’s already been three years and we’re expecting that our industrial agreement will be signed no later than August, but here again, DPH has not come to the table as yet.”

She said this industrial agreement will put them on a five year course of increases - increases not seen since 2019.

Nurses possibly withdrawing their service would come at a time when the country is still in a pandemic and facing a nursing shortage. While cognisant of these issues, Ms Williams also highlighted the need of government to come to the table.

“We don’t want to put our members, our family because you have to be reminded we are nurses but our family are still coming to the hospital. So, we don’t want to put them in danger, but we want the government to come to the table and do what they promised the people that they will do,” she explained.

One nurse who voted in the poll yesterday said: “Of course I voted yes because I’m all for it and I feel like these are things that need to be done by the government.”

She explained her position when it came to working conditions.

“You have days where the AC isn’t working. You sweating in your uniform wet. You working short staffed in hazardous conditions and it’s like when you bring to their attention to say that you have these problems it’s if the problems aren’t being rectified.”

Another nurse, who had previously contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalised, said she was of the view that her colleagues would support a strike. She revealed that she had complications after recovering from COVID.