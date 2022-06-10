Temporary kitchen donated to NEMA

US NORTHERN Command has delivered a third temporary kitchen unit to The Bahamas’ National Emergency Management Agency before the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

The donation was on behalf of the US government.

The kitchen unit, which is intended for use by NEMA following a disaster, is valued at nearly $260,000.

It is intended to augment the temporary modular sheltering system donated to NEMA in September 2020.

USNORTHCOM facilitated the acquisition of the entire sheltering system, which can deploy to three distinct locations and has a total value over $3.5m.

In addition to the latest donated kitchen unit, USNORTHCOM is also collaborating with NEMA to update shelters across the archipelago and will deliver disaster response vehicles later this year.

In June 2022, USNORTHCOM and NEMA will conduct a whole-of-government exercise that tests the response to a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane impacting the entirety of The Bahamas.

This latest donation strengthens the US-Bahamas relationship, and reinforces the US government’s commitment to Bahamians, who are partners in defending the Western Hemisphere and responding to disasters in the shared communities.