114 new COVID cases

THERE were 114 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the country on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Saturday, June 11, dashboard, 46 new virus cases were recorded.

That is 43 in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama and one in Eleuthera.

Officials said there is no one in the Intensive Care Unit with the virus, however, 28 people are considered moderately ill and there remains 812 deaths.

In the June 10 dashboard, officials said 68 cases were recorded.

Sixty-one of them were in the capital. As for Grand Bahama there was one new case, Bimini and Cat Cay recorded four, Eleuthera had one case and Crooked Island also recorded one case.

To date, The Bahamas has recorded 35,332 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.