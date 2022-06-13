Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, six others, charged

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson appeared in Magistrate’s Court Monday on corruption charges stemming from his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) under the Minnis administration.

Gibson, an attorney himself, was represented by Attorney Ellsworth Johnson and appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans for a total of 31 charges.

These charges, which range from false declaration, bribery to money laundering, stem from Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

Six other defendants faced further charges, which total 56 overall, before the court in connection with this incident and their relations with Gibson. Elwood Donaldson, WSC’s former general manager, Gibson’s cousin Rashae Gibson, as well as his campaign general Joan Knowles were also implicated in charges on the matter.

The remaining three defendants were Jerome Missick, Tonya Demeritte and Peaches Farquharson.

The current MP for Long Island is alleged to have illicitly gained more than $1 million from contracts granted to Elite Maintenance and Baha Bay. This money was then allegedly laundered through the purchase of properties and vehicles.

Gibson, along with his co-accused, was not required plead to the charges as their case is proceeding by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

While bail was granted to all seven defendants, with MP Gibson’s set at $150,000, the defendants were remanded into custody until their bail is signed.

Service of the defendants' VBIs is expected on September 14.

• This story has been corrected to say that Adrian Gibson faced 31 charges and the total number of charges among all the accused was 56.