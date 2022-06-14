17 armed robberies in the past week

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OVER the past week, a total of 17 armed robberies were recorded, according to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday.

The incidents were mainly in the Carmichael Road, southeastern and eastern areas of New Providence, he said.

“We have in custody two males that are being questioned in relation to some of these armed robberies,” Mr Rolle said during a press conference yesterday. “One of note is a telephone store on Carmichael Road where culprits relieved the proprietor of some 21 iPhones and we believe that is related to at least one other armed robbery that took place in the Carmichael Road area where a number of jewellery items were taken.

“So, we’re following some significant leads with that.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner noted two male suspects are in custody and being questioned in reference to a murder that occurred at Pigeon Plum and Ficus Streets in Pinewood Gardens over the weekend.

He also told reporters on Sunday that police found a high-powered weapon in the Colony Village area.

“Police were able to stop a vehicle with three males and on searching that vehicle we were able to recover a firearm along with some ammunition. Those three individuals are in custody.”

The commissioner further informed the press of another incident that took place Sunday night.

He said officers who were on an operation in the area of the race track observed a male with what appeared to be a firearm.

The male got into a vehicle and sped off. Officers then got into a short chase.

“This male must have tried to evade the police, crashed into a wall and officers were able to recover from him a .40 pistol along with some ammunition.”

Mr Rolle said the individual is in custody and was expected to go before the courts yesterday afternoon.