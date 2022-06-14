AF Adderley shooting victim was on bail

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE man shot and killed on Sunday outside of AF Adderley’s gymnasium was on bail and being electronically monitored, according to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle yesterday.

A relative at the scene of the incident identified the man as Randy Williams, 29.

Asked to confirm the man’s criminal history, Mr Rolle said it was a fact that he had been charged earlier this year with rape and burglary along with other individuals.

“He was charged with rape of a lady and burglary with a couple of other individuals and he was on bail,” Mr Rolle said during a Royal Bahamas Police Force press conference yesterday. “He was electronically monitored and he was shot and killed.”

The commissioner said he was unsure of when Williams had been released on bail.

This murder was the third to occur in the capital within a 24-hour period in New Providence.

It happened shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

Police press liaison Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters that police were called to the school as a result of the shooting incident which happened in the vicinity of the gymnasium.

Officers responded and were directed to the area just outside the gymnasium where they found a male lying on the ground with wounds consistent with gunshots.

As he was unresponsive, the medical team was called in, Mr Peters said at the time. Following their assessment, they concluded that there were no signs of life.

The victim was killed after a basketball game and was leaving the campus, according to the initial investigation.

Mr Peters said on Sunday: “Our initial investigation indicates that there was a game being played at the school that had concluded and the victim was leaving the campus in a vehicle when he was approached by two gunmen armed with firearms who discharged those weapons in his direction hitting him, fatally wounding him. We are following significant leads at this time.”

Supt Peters added that the evidence suggested the assailants went to the compound for “a specific purpose”.

Asked if gang activity was involved, he said: “There’s nothing that suggests that at the moment, but we are open to anyone who has information that would point us to that direction and we’re open to any eventualities.”

Before this murder, there were two other homicides on Saturday within hours of each other.

Supt Peters told The Tribune that before 11pm police were called to Pigeon Plum Street and Ficus Street in Pinewood Gardens as a result of a shooting incident.

“There was a couple that had arrived at home. Once they approached home, some persons came out of a bushy area, two individuals that is, and discharged a weapon hitting a male passenger of the vehicle who succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The victim was in his mid-20s, Mr Peters said.

Hours earlier shortly after 1pm, police were called to the scene of a shooting on East Street opposite Coconut Grove Avenue.

“On the officers’ arrival they found an unresponsive adult male on the porch of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a press statement. “The victim was later examined by Emergency Medical Technicians who concluded that there were no signs of life.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was sitting on the porch, when a lone gunman approached him and shot him before fleeing the scene on foot. This matter remains under active investigation.”