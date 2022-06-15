13 Cubans detained in Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THIRTEEN Cuban migrants were brought to Grand Bahama on Monday after they were intercepted in Bahamian waters by US Coast Guard officials.

According to reports, 12 adult males and one female were handed over to Bahamas Immigration officials at Lucayan Harbour.

The USCG Cutter “Manowar” arrived at the harbour around 4pm and turned the migrants over to Bahamian authorities.

They were interdicted at sea in two separate incidents within the last week in the Cay Sal Bank area. They were onboard rustic vessels that were bound for the United States.

The Cubans were examined and screened for COVID-19 by a team from the Public Hospital Authority.

They were processed and charged before the Magistrate’s Court with illegal landed.

The group were flown New Providence where they will be detained at the Detention Centre to be deported to Cuba.