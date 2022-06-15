Bahamas fights child labour

LABOUR and Immigration Minister Keith Bell joined the International Labour Organisation in the observance of World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday at the ILO’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Child labour is often defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential, and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development.

During his address, Minister Bell joined the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Guy Ryder, and other leaders as they pledged to end all forms of child labour.

Minister Bell was also joined by Patricia Hermanns, Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and third secretary Kristie Russell of the Permanent Mission of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas along with Yolantha Yallop, assistant director of labour and Kim Sawyer, acting director of Social Services.

The Bahamas took the pledge to end Child Labour in 2017 at the 4th Global Conference on World Day Against Child Labour. At the 5th Global Conference in 2019 with the technical assistance of the ILO and the Caribbean Secretariat, The Bahamas drafted its Child Labour Policy. In 2021 that policy was formally adopted.

The Bahamas is presently in the implementation phase, whereby it is focused on legislative reform and greater public awareness. The Bahamas has answered the call to end all forms of child labour by 2025.