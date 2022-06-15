Scholarships for quartet at Grand Bahama College

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Bahama Blue Realty and Terreve College has partnered to present scholarships to four students to pursue tertiary studies at the college in Grand Bahama.

Mr Forrester Carroll, and his wife, Dr Valencia, owners of Bahama Blue Realty, and representatives of Terreve College made the announcement yesterday at the realty firm at No. 5 Sunset Highway, Freeport.

Also in attendance were Terrence Archer, owner, and president of Terreve; Cecil Thompson, College Chair; and Randall Cooper, CEO.

The recipients were Garricka Lewis, of Eight Mile Rock High School; Ellyah Lowe, of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy; and D’Andre Cooper, of Jack Hayward Secondary High School. The fourth recipient, a student of St Georges’ High, was not present.

Mr Carroll congratulated the recipients. “I wish to exalt you to take every opportunity to advance and get other scholarships. “We are very happy to be a part of this presentation, and I trust in the future that more scholarships will be offered through our partnership (with Terreve),” he said.

Cecil Thompson, Terreve Chair, commended the Carrolls and his family’s contribution and continued support to education.

“Many people know this family too well; his brother Clarence Carroll is an extraordinary educator who once served as District Education Officer for Exuma and the Cays and for Grand Bahama. It is not unusual that the Carroll family is offering these scholarships and we are most grateful and appreciative to them,” he said.

Ellyah Lowe, who was supported by her parents Yourick and Kimberley Lowe, expressed thanks to the Bahama Blue Realty. “I am grateful to BBR… thank you for allowing me to further my education and begin my career as a certified registered nurse,” she said.

Garricka Lewis, accompanied by her father Garrick Lewis, said she will take full advantage of the opportunity. “It is like a blessing in disguise, and I will use this opportunity to further my education,” she said.

D’Andre Cooper, accompanied by his mother, thanked everyone for their support.

Mr Archer said the students were awarded a partial scholarship to attend Terreve. He said all the recipients achieved a 3.0 GPA and higher. He encouraged students to pursue their dreams.

“When I started Terreve College I was a young man aged 22, and I had persons tell me I must be crazy to establish a college,” he stated. When adversity comes, you must prove people wrong. You cannot give up because of the naysayers, surround yourself by positive influencers. Never allow anyone to kill your dream,” he told the recipients.

Randall Cooper told the recipients that they will be successful once they apply themselves. “What you have been provided today, take it to the next level and use it to better your country.”

Mr Cooper said Terreve offers various programs. “Our Allied Health program is the biggest on the island, but more programs will be developed. He said the college has agreements with other colleges as well.