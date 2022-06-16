Minnis: Gibson is innocent until proven otherwise

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday “a man is innocent until proven otherwise” as many in the country wait to learn what will be the next political steps of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

There are some who believe the MP, who was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court Monday on a list of corruption charges, should resign his seat. Others are of the view a decision should be made based on the outcome of the trial.

The corruption charges are related to his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration.

However, Dr Minnis had very little to say yesterday when asked if a resignation by Mr Gibson was warranted at this time.

Asked if he stands with Mr Gibson, the Killarney MP replied: “Mr Gibson is innocent until proven otherwise just like anyone else. That’s a party matter. I’m not the leader. I can’t make a statement or give my personal opinion. That’s a party matter, but he’s innocent until proven otherwise.”

Former House Speaker Halson Moultrie suggested earlier this week that “any honourable” parliamentarian accused of criminal offences should consider resigning to protect the institution of Parliament.

Mr Moultrie had previously told The Tribune that while the law does not require sitting MPs who have been taken before the courts to vacate their seat, it does take exception to politicians who have been found in breach of certain Constitutional requirements set out specifically for parliamentarians.

The charges, which range from false declaration, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering allegedly stem from Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.