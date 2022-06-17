Urgent cleaning of Goodman’s Beach

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I urgently need help to address the cleaning of Goodman’s Bay Beach in Nassau.

Until a few months ago, I have noticed a decline in the cleaning of the beach at Goodmans.

We urgently need the following cleaned immediately, as I have photos attached as well: Cleaning the pine leaves and branches under the trees and taken away. (Stop the small piles of pine leaves, as left to trip you down, and never removed for weeks).

Cut the Scalolvas plant back as they are taking over and lots of garbage placed in and under them.

The grass, which was small in the middle of the beach, is tree taking over the sand where only sand should be.

More bins to be placed for people to place their garbage in.

Also, some sand needs to be removed from the beach as it makes a deep drop for young and non-swimmers which is dangerous.

It makes going to the beach having picnics, walker and jogging more challenging with debris tripping you down or sticking, hurting you.

I sent info by Facebook messenger and got no reply or results.

Thanking you in advance.

C BROWN

Nassau,

June 16, 2022.