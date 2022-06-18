Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner win 400m races in Paris

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

COMPETING in the same meet for the first time this year, Bahamian Olympic champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner surged to impressive victories in the 400 metres on Saturday at the Wanda Diamond League Meet in Paris, France.

They were joined by World Indoor silver medalist Devynne Charlton, who came through for second in the women’s 100m hurdles as the trio showed that they are ready for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July.

Coming off a fourth place finish in the women’s 200m in Rome on June 9 in her last race, Miller-Uibo returned to her signature event in the 400m where she secured her victory in 50.10 seconds, but leaving fellow Bahamian Tonique Williams-Darling’s meet record of 49.15 from 2004 on the books.

28-year-old Miller-Uibo used her 6-foot, one-inch frame to establish the early lead through the first 200m. She came off the final curve and on the straight away, took a peek at the rest of the field as she maneuvered down the home stretch.

In full control of the race from lane four, the two-time Olympic champion coasted across the finish line with a jog as Polish competitors Natalie Kaczmapek and Anna Kielbasinski closed the gap in 50.24 and 50.28 in lanes five and six respectively.

Gardiner, the reigning world champion, made his debut in Paris where he hopes to be back in 2024 to defend his Olympic title. Like Miller-Uibo, Gardiner established control of the race from the start in lane five, but got a challenge through the first 200m from Lidio Andres Felix from the Dominican Republic in lane four.

Gardiner, however, used his 6-3 frame to shift into another gear on the back half of the race and clocked a season’s best of 44.21 to leave Felix behind in 44.92, while Nene Zakhiti of the Republic of South Africa was third in 44.99.

Immediately following the race, Charlton took to the track and, after a stumble coming out of the bocks, negotiated her way from the outside in lane seven through the ten flights of hurdles for a second place finish in the women’s 100m race in her season’s best of 12.63.

Toby Amusan from Nigeria was steady from start to finish in lane five and took the tape in an area record and personal best of 12.41. Great Britain’s Cindy Sember was third in 12.73.

Miller-Uibo, Gardiner and Charlton are now on their way home for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association’s National Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.