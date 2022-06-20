73 Cuban migrants repatriated

SEVENTY-three Cubans were repatriated last week.

On Friday at around 12.50pm, a Bahamasair chartered flight left New Providence for Havana, Cuba, with 16 nationals on board, a press release from the Department of Immigration said.

There were 14 men and two women in the group.

Before the Tuesday flight there was another repatriation to Cuba carrying 57 nationals. This time 49 men and eight women were taken to their home country.

The Department’s Deportation Unit led both escorts with all COVID- 19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of their officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority.