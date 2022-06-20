Senior immigration officer dies

KIRKLYN Neely, acting assistant director of the Department of Immigration, died on Friday.

His death was confirmed by the department in a press statement.

“The department extends deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr Kirklyn Neely, Acting Assistant Director of Immigration, on his passing.

“As we acknowledge his passing, we likewise acknowledge the contributions he made to the legacy of the organisation, and his devoted service to his country. Officer Neely passed away on Friday, 17th June 2022.

“It is our earnest prayer that his loved ones are granted strength and comfort during your time of bereavement.”