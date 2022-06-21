Clayton Fernander takes over as Police Commissioner on July 5

ROYAL Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle will retire effective July 5, 2022.
As a result, Deputy Commissioner Clayton Fernander will become commissioner.
The announcement came by way of a statement from the Cabinet Office.
“Consequent upon the retirement of Commissioner Rolle, His Excellency the Governor General acting on the recommendation of the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the Opposition, has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, commissioner of police with effect from July 5, 2022.”
The announcement also noted that Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux will become deputy commissioner on July 5 to fill the vacancy created with Mr Fernander’s new appointment.
DDK 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Wonder why he was appointed only to retire? To bump up his pension?
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Loyal PLP ...... Leamond right behind him.
tribanon 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Short Fatso Davis was told in no uncertain terms that Fernander's appointment must be approved or else. Guess we now at least know who's no longer runnng the government. LOL
realfreethinker 4 hours, 1 minute ago
A disaster waiting to happen. Another brain dead senior police. He can barely put together a proper sentence, you think he have any leadership skills to fight crime. We are F..k.d
