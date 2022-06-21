Clayton Fernander takes over as Police Commissioner on July 5

ROYAL Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle will retire effective July 5, 2022.

As a result, Deputy Commissioner Clayton Fernander will become commissioner.

The announcement came by way of a statement from the Cabinet Office.

“Consequent upon the retirement of Commissioner Rolle, His Excellency the Governor General acting on the recommendation of the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the Opposition, has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, commissioner of police with effect from July 5, 2022.”

The announcement also noted that Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux will become deputy commissioner on July 5 to fill the vacancy created with Mr Fernander’s new appointment.