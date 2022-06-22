Customers have mixed feelings over BPL service

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

AMID frequent electricity disruptions, customers have mixed reviews about Bahamas Power and Light Company considering an increase to the fuel surcharge that will possibly translate to higher light bills.

On Monday Shevonn Cambridge, BPL CEO, said an internal review is underway to determine whether there will be an increase to Billings by way of a fuel charge adjustment.

Mr Cambridge said: “Based on the current fuel prices, right, when it does come it will be up - it won’t be down. Exactly when that will occur, we’re not certain as yet. So, the prices have gone up, so obviously when we adjust more than likely the adjustment will be an upward adjustment.”

The Tribune canvassed customers yesterday to understand how the average person views the matter.

Elizabeth Nixon, of Miller’s Heights, told this newspaper she is dissatisfied with BPL’S consideration of a bill increase, pointing to the unreliability of the service provided.

Ms Nixon said: “I really won’t be able to afford it because where I work right now we don’t work every day. We are on days and shifts, so you could imagine with electricity going off every day. For them to increase it, how are you going to survive?

“You might as well go to solar panel, go solo and you wouldn’t have to hurt up your head with BPL; or even go back to gas and oil lamps.”

Another consumer Lynnette Nesbitt, of Boyd Road, shared similar views as she said it has been stressful since the pandemic to keep the electricity on.

“I don’t think it would be good for Bahamians,” she said, “especially those on minimum wage; that would be a total killer for them,” Ms Nesbitt said.

There was also a view that generally a price hike would be unfortunate for everyone.

“With me as a straw vendor I can manage it - I would tell you, no word of a lie. I mean it’s rough, but when I know I have to come to work I push harder to pay my bills for what I want in life,” a 40-year-old straw vendor who did not want to be named said.

Given the present situation, a local office administrator, who also requested anonymity, told The Tribune she was not pleased with the service.

The 56-year-old said: “I am able to pay more; however, I wouldn’t be pleased with the increase as you are not getting the very best service. The cost is too high for electricity.”

The announcement of a possible price hike came as many consumers this week had to suffer in the heat as power remained off for hours.

Due to disruptions on Sunday BPL said in a press statement: “At 1.23pm several areas in Central New Providence went offline when a system disturbance occurred at our Clifton Pier Power Station. This problem was resolved in under an hour and the areas were fully restored. On the heels of this event, however, at about 5.30pm, severe lightning conditions were experienced on the island of New Providence, impacting generation, transmission and distribution systems.

“As a result, a number of areas throughout the island, including southwest and eastern New Providence were impacted. These areas had transformers, and lines impacted as a result of direct lightning strikes. The public is reminded that BPL does not turn off areas in advance of most weather events, but protective devices such as fuses and circuit breakers operate to disconnect affected areas to ensure the safety of the general public and to reduce the risk of equipment damage. In all, 31 areas were affected by the inclement weather yesterday.”

The releases added: “BPL is committed to ensuring the safety of our customers, employees and equipment. Thus, once indication of safety was given after the weather conditions subsided, crews were dispatched to commence repairs and restore supply. Due to the significant number of areas impacted by this event, it took our crews a number of hours to restore impacted areas and begin addressing individual customer concerns. The majority of customers impacted were restored by 9.00pm. Our crews continued to work into the morning to restore the remaining customers. As at 11am today (yesterday), our Control Centre reported having two areas and 41 individual complaints outstanding.”

There were also disruptions on Monday.

While Mr Cambridge has said BPL has sufficient generation for the Summer peak, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Kyle Wilson has said this will be a tough few months with many challenges ahead.