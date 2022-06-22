Man shot dead in Carmichael Road area

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Tuesday night.

According to reports, patrons were gathered at a business establishment at the junction of Edmonton and Carmichael Road at around 10pm, when a small vehicle approached. Two armed occupants exited the vehicle and fired at the group. The patrons ran for cover, however, the gunmen pursued the victim and shot him several times.

Police arrived before Emergency Medical Service technicians examined the man and he was pronounced dead.