PM joins Rwanda meeting

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis at the opening session of the Commonwealth Business Forum yesterday.

Mr Davis is at the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda. The forum’s theme is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.’

Prime Minister Davis is shown being greeted ahead of the opening ceremony by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, listening to proceedings with CHOGM delegates at the Kigali Conference Centre and Exhibition Village, and touring the Commonwealth Business Exhibition.

Photos: Office of the Prime Minister