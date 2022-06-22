PM joins Rwanda meeting

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis at the opening session of the Commonwealth Business Forum yesterday.
Mr Davis is at the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda. The forum’s theme is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.’
Prime Minister Davis is shown being greeted ahead of the opening ceremony by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, listening to proceedings with CHOGM delegates at the Kigali Conference Centre and Exhibition Village, and touring the Commonwealth Business Exhibition.
Photos: Office of the Prime Minister
Comments
tribanon 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
What a most expensive joke!!
TalRussell 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Our Colony's Premier "Brave" Davis decided at the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda to soon announce em's will deliver an Ambassador to Rwanda outfitted with official trappings of a residence and furnitures'. ― Yes?
