Teenage girl dies in Abaco accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A teen driver is dead following a traffic accident in Abaco earlier this week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the accident occurred on Monday shortly before 9pm in Dundas Town.

According to reports, officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a traffic accident that occurred in the area of Shell Gas Station on George Albury Blvd. Uniformed officers were dispatched to investigate.

Initial reports indicate that a silver coloured Honda Airwave vehicle, driven by a juvenile, was travelling west on George Albury Blvd at high speed. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, the driver lost control of her vehicle, which overturned.

ASP Rolle said the female driver was ejected from the vehicle. He said EMS personnel took the victim to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where she was seen and examined by a doctor, but later died of her injuries.

Investigations are continuing into the accident.