Davis Cup: Bahamas suffers loss to Paraguay

TEAM Bahamas began its current Davis Cup tie with a loss to the top ranked team in its pool.

Paraguay scored a 2-1 win over The Bahamas’ team of Kevin Major Jr, Spencer Newman, Baker Newman and Marvin Rolle yesterday at the Costa Rica Country Club in Escazu, Costa Rica.

In singles play, Spencer Newman lost to Juan Borba 6-3, 6-4 and in match two, Major retired after Adolfo Vallejo won the first set 7-5 through 57 minutes of play. In doubles play, Rolle and Baker Newman emerged with a hard-fought, three-set win over Vallejo and Martin Vergara del Puerto 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The Bahamas will continue competition when they face Jamaica today.

Jamaica’s team of Jacob Bicknell, Blaise Bicknell, Rowland Phillips and John Chin defeated Costa Rica yesterday 2-1.

Pool B includes The Bahamas, Paraguay, Jamaica, Costa Rica and The Bahamas. Pool A includes Venezuela, Guatemala, Puerto Rico and Panama.

Venezuela, Jamaica and Paraguay were all relegated from Group II to Group III. Three teams are expected to advance to the World Group II Playoffs and two teams will be relegated to Americas Group IV.

The top team in the pool will earn an automatic promotion while the second-place finisher will play the second-place finisher in Pool A. The winner of that matchup will also earn promotion.