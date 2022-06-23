Donations to organisations still down amid pandemic

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NON-PROFIT organisations are still struggling to survive amid a slump in donations sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bahamas Red Cross Society told The Tribune yesterday that the pandemic brought a decrease in donations and issues raising funds.

Currently, the organisation is seeking donations and volunteers to continue its efforts in assisting the less fortunate.

Over the years, the Red Cross has carried out humanitarian efforts by providing food, clothing, and shelter for people in need. The Red Cross also provides First Aid CPR Training for the public.

In an interview with The Tribune, Alison Garnier, preparedness for effective response project manager, said the Red Cross is in need of monetary assistance. The non-profit organisation is reliant on local and international donors to maintain services.

Having played an integral role in efforts associated with the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the Red Cross is trying to overcome the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were not able to have our normal fundraising event,” she said. Ordinarily we would have a banquet at the beginning of the year, or we would have the Red Cross fair. We would also have a raffle and then at Christmas we would sell Christmas cards”.

The Red Cross will be hosting a fundraiser called Red Hot Summer Grill on July 2, 2022, which is in need of donations. The fundraiser is aimed to raise at least $15,000.

Youth and volunteer manager Katherine Lockhart said the organisation is eager to boost the numbers of volunteers it currently has.

“We are looking for more persons to donate their time and talent to The Bahamas Red Cross Society,” Ms Lockhart said. “We have a website where persons can sign up and become a part of it”.

The Bahamas Humane Society is another non profit organisation affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisation said since the pandemic, there has been a decreasing change in donations they used to receive.

Similar to the Red Cross, the Humane Society unfortunately was not able to host major fundraising events such as their annual ball and fashion show.

Assistant shelter manager Peter Seldman said the organisation is in need of monetary donations and supplies to take care of the animals.

The Humane Society is currently overwhelmed with rescued and abandoned animals. He urged the public to give a helping hand by adopting an animal.

Persons interested in donating to The Bahamas Humane Society and The Bahamas Red Cross Society can visit their official sites for more information.