FIBA Centrobasket: Bahamas gets 79-59 win over Turks and Caicos Islands

After a trio of lopsided losses to open the tournament, Team Bahamas responded with a pair of wins to conclude the group stage at the FIBA Under-15 Centrobasket Championships for boys.

Team Bahamas defeated The Turks and Caicos Islands 79-59 yesterday at the Fernando ‘Rube’ Hernandez Coliseo in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

Desmond Hall scored a team high 25 points, Joshua Williams added a double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Condae Smith scored 12 and Noah Bain chipped in with seven points.

Dylan Morris led two TCI players in double figures with 28 points and 10 rebounds while Roldjudson Lacossade finished with 13 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Bahamas took a 24-15 lead after the first quarter and the lead reached double figures for the first time when Hall made a three pointer at the 2:58 mark in the second to make the score 33-21.

The Bahamas maintained a nine-point lead at the half (36-27) and took a 61-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

With a 2-3 record in the group stage, The Bahamas will be relegated to the 5-8 seeding round.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals.

In the Semi-Finals, the top two teams from each group will face the second team of each opposing group (1A vs 2B and 1B vs 2A).

The Semi-Final winners will qualify for the gold medal game, while the losers will play for third place and the bronze medal. The three best teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the FIBA ​​U16 Americas Championship in 2023.

The Bahamas opened the tournament with a 107-42 loss to Puerto Rico.

Joshua Williams led The Bahamas with 10 points, four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.

Kenyon Johnson and Condae Smith both came off the bench, scoring six points.

In game two, they suffered a 50-point defeat at the hands of Mexico, 99-49.

Noah Bain also came off the bench, producing the best production for Team Bahamas with 13 points on 6-for-13 from the field with seven rebounds and three steals. Michael Munnings followed with nine points and five rebounds and Bradleon McDonald added eight points with three rebounds.

Playing their third straight game in three days, the team lost 70-59 to the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Bain had a game high 14 points with five steals, a pair of rebounds and as many blocked shots to lead a balanced scoring attack.

Hall had 12 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block, McDonald added 10 points, nine rebounds and a block while Williams had 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

The team is coached by Quentin Hall, Denykco Bowles and Kevin Clarke.