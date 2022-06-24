$500,000 for women’s shelter

By JADE RUSSELL

THE government has allocated $500,000 for a new women’s shelter, it was revealed in the Senate.

Violence against women in The Bahamas has increased in recent years, leading such advocates as Khandi Gibson of Families Of All Murder victims to advocate for a facility that provides shelter for abused women or those who have fallen on hard times.

Ms Gibson told The Tribune in an interview recently that in consistently supporting the rights of women, she now looks forward to the shelter and partnering with the government for the initiative.

“This is something that I’ve been advocating for years, under the previous administration and under this new administration,” she said. “I was even prepared to get arrested during the Duke and Duchess’ visit to The Bahamas. Safe houses and shelters is something that women need.”

Ms Gibson added that in 2017 she requested Crown land to build a women’s shelter, but was unsuccessful.

Ms Gibson stressed that women who are victims of domestic violence are faced with the brutal reality of being told “no” when asking for a place to stay or any kind of assistance. With the shelter being built Ms Gibson believes it will provide a safe environment and also an opportunity to empower victims.

During her contribution to the Budget debate, Senator Maxine Seymour raised questions of government over the funding allocated for the shelter.

“I spoke with a professionally trained architect and a commercial project manager. They both felt like $500,000 is a very low number for a comprehensive shelter that includes living areas (dormitory), commercial kitchen, common eating areas, classroom or lecture halls, laundry, storage, mechanical rooms, security, entertainment areas, etc. particularly outdoor positive space,” she said.

Ms Seymour questioned the kind of shelter the government expects to build for the funding it is allocating.

“How is the government going to build a shelter for women across the archipelago because we may have to fly in those from other islands? How is a $500,000 building going to accommodate or cater to the needs of women and children in our country who are abused on a daily basis?”