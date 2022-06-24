Leader award for Bahamian farmer

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

BAHAMIAN farmer Deon Gibson, an agricultural enthusiast, has been recognised as a “Leader of Rurality”.

Mr Gibson has received the “Soul of Rurality” award by the Intern-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

He has been described as a farmer dedicated to focusing on empowering and providing technical support to other local farmers, and collaborating with ongoing agricultural education at high schools.

The award pays tribute to men and women who are leaving their mark and making a difference in the rural communities of the Americas.

“A farm is a living organism,” Mr Gibson, also known as Gibbie the farma, has said. “Everything existing on a farm is alive, and just like each of us monitors our own health, we have to monitor the health of plants and animals, ensuring that they aren’t sick and that they have enough water and food.

IICA representative Mari Dunleavy was thrilled to nominate Mr Gibson for the award.

“As our spokesperson for ‘Buy Fresh. Buy Local. Buy Bahamian’ national campaign, I recognised Deon’s influence and contribution to food security in The Bahamas,” she said, “So, nominating Gibby da farmer to be recognized as a Rural Leader in Latin America and the Caribbean was important for IICA Bahamas,” the representative also added.

Mr Gibson is also the face for the “Buy Fresh, Buy Local, Buy Bahamian” campaign, which is done in conjunction with the IICA, the Tourism Development Cooperation (TDC) and the Ministry.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting also sent his congratulations.

“Mr Gibson is a prime example of the type of farmer we need more of in The Bahamas. He is passionate about growing and sustaining food security in the country and passing his knowledge on to the youth. We are very proud of what he has been able to accomplish and we are looking forward to him continuing to excel in all his ventures,” he said.