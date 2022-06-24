Technical problems delay report card collection

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Education has announced a delay in report card collection at all public schools due to technical challenges with the ministry’s Learning Management System.

To address the issues, the distribution of students’ academic reports has been delayed for 14 days.

Therefore, students in grades one to 11 will not be issued their reports.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin has previously revealed that a study conducted by the Department of Statistics showed that about half of the students said they were either unable to sign onto the ministry’s learning management system or had experienced other challenges.

“The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training announces that the collection of report cards for grades 1 to 11 for all public schools shall be delayed by 14 days so as to address technical challenges related to report card generation encountered in the Ministry’s Learning Management System,” the ministry’s statement said yesterday.

“The Ministry will provide specific details on the date and hours of report card collection in due course.

“The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training has consulted with the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT), the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union (BEMU), and the Bahamas Educators Counsellors and Allied Workers Union (BECAWU) and apologizes for this inconvenience to students, teachers and all relevant stakeholders.

“Parents will have the option to receive report cards either by hard copy or digitally.”