Slain marine was due to leave force

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marine seaman Joevonte Miller, who was gunned down on Thursday night, was just weeks away from leaving the force, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday.

Miller had asked to be discharged and it was to take effect in August.

However, he was robbed of his request when he was ambushed on Thursday night by three armed men as he approached the door of his home at Pineyard Road.

The victim, according to police, attempted to escape the assailants, but was pursued and collapsed.

Police were called to the scene at around 8pm as a result of the shooting.

“The police are investigating,” Mr Munroe said yesterday following an event hosted by the Yellow Elder Community Association. “At the moment there isn’t anything that indicates that it’s related to his job. He had asked to be discharged and that was coming up in August, but at this moment it doesn’t appear that it’s related to his job.

“The police are still investigating and once they are complete they will brief me on the circumstances.”

He also said: “Anyone who is murdered that is an untimely death. We call it a sudden death. Our hearts go out to anyone who is murdered and the family of anyone who is murdered and for that matter anyone who dies. Death is certain. When we’re born we start to die but nobody expects it.

“But it’s particularly unwelcome when it’s by violence.”

The RBDF extended condolences to the marine seaman’s family on Friday and spoke of his life.

He grew up on the island of Exuma in the settlement of Black Point, where he was “loved and cherished” by family and friends, the statement said.

“He attended the Black Point All Age School in 2001 and graduated with honours in 2012; he later relocated to New Providence where he attended Doris Johnson High School in 2012 and successfully completed his secondary education in 2014,” a statement on the RBDF Facebook page said.

According to the statement, Miller enlisted in the RBDF as a marine recruit and proud member of new entry 55 on January 8, 2018.

The statement said: “He and 119 recruits set out on a grueling and challenging mission to become full-fledged marines and service men to the country after a 17 weeks programme.”

“After successfully completing his New Entry training, Marine Seaman Miller was drafted to the seagoing area of the force known as the Squadron Department where he became a member of HMBS P-45.”

The officer was described as a “versatile marine” as he diligently executed his duties as a deckhand, radio operator, and quartermaster.

“The Commander of the Defence Force, Commodore Dr Raymond King, extends sincerest condolences on behalf of the members of his Executive Command, Officers, Senior Enlisted, and Union Enlisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to the family members, loved ones, and friends of the late Marine Seaman Joevonte Miller.

“May God’s grace and richest blessings help the family find comfort and peace during their time of bereavement,” the statement said.