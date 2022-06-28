46 new confirmed cases

FORTY-six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in The Bahamas on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 40 of them were on New Providence, while four were recorded on Grand Bahama. There were also two new cases on Abaco.

Additionally, 42 people are in the hospital and considered moderately ill.

Deaths due to COVID- 19 remain at 817 and 35,881 virus cases have been confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic.