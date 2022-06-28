Motorists’ misery only just begun

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Works and Utilities said the Village Road Improvement project is slated for completion at the latest in November as some citizens complain about the inconvenience of road repairs and closures in the area.

The road project was started in hopes of rehabilitating and improving utilities. It is also designed to install new electrical and water utilities along with improving traffic control.

However, the work has created traffic delays affecting hundreds of motorists throughout the day and evening.

The Tribune reached out to the ministry for an update on the project.

Resident engineer Albrion Symonette said: “As for right now we are crossing East Bay Street and we intend to be progressing more towards Village Road.”

“We’ve been doing our best to update the public and ensure persons know what routes to take.”

When asked about the completion date of the project, Mr Symonette responded that it is estimated to be fully completed by November 2022.

The project is aimed to finish the majority of the repairs, installations and improvements by September 2022.

“In a worst-case scenario we want to be completely finished with everything by November, just in time for school to reopen, which is our intention.”

In response to the complaints of the traffic delays, Mr Symonette explained the Ministry of Works has made the necessary steps to inform the public of the project’s traffic managing plan.

He said the ministry has provided citizens with notices to avoid certain areas that are under construction or closed. However, Mr Symonette added there will be some challenges as the workers carry out the repairs needed.

“Once we’re done with the road work, the road work will improve traffic flow on Village Road as well as the other adjoined streets,“ Mr Symonette said.

The Ministry of Works also plans to implement new traffic signals that are going to be adaptive to the flow of traffic. The usage of traffic signals and smart cameras will aid in the safety and awareness of what is happening in those areas.

For more information on the Village Road Improvement Project people can visit the official site - vripbahamas.com or the Ministry of Works & Utilities official Facebook page.