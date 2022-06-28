Need to know

EDITOR, The Tribune.

In the Minnis Administration we had a High Commissioner to CARICOM... full time working at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Caught this gentleman’s comment today during the Budget debate from the Senate where he certainly inclined that he was the promoter for the RBPF/Ministry National Security acquiring that computer listening system - The Shooter.

In his capacity as High Commissioner to CARICOM was he permitted to be involved in private business promoting Ministry of National Security to acquire such equipment?

Public needs to know.

JACOB MOSS

Nassau,

June 23, 2022.